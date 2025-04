The International Monetary Fund expects much lower bilateral trade between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, as a result of tariffs imposed in recent months, the IMF's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

The long-term impact of the tariffs, if they are maintained, will be negative for all regions, Gourinchas said.

