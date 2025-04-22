DOHA: QNB Group alongside Mastercard, a global leader in payment technology, has successfully hosted the second edition of the Commercial Payments Forum Qatar, themed 'Unlocking the Future of Commercial Payments'.

This year, the Forum welcomed a larger audience, drawing prominent corporate clients, financial leaders, and industry stakeholders to explore emerging trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of commercial payments.

Commenting on the Forum, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Retail Banking Adel Ali Al Malki, said: "We are extremely pleased with the remarkable success of this exclusive and unique Commercial Cards and Payments forum in Qatar. QNB continues to lead in bringing innovation, relevance and real value, benefiting our customers to run their businesses more efficiently. Together with Mastercard, we continue to empower businesses with future-ready solutions that enhance operational efficiency and financial agility."

Country Manager for Kuwait and Qatar at Mastercard Erdem Cakar, said: "We are delighted to once again collaborate with our longstanding partners at QNB to further fuel the commercial payments landscape in Qatar. Mastercard will continue to deliver innovative payment solutions and share meaningful insights with our stakeholders as we showcase and support Qatar as a thriving economic and business hub."

Two keynote sessions headlined the forum, presenting the opportunities available with Artificial Intelligence, Digital Humans, and the Metaverse, examining how these technologies are redefining the global payments landscape.

They also delivered an insightful overview of global and regional macroeconomic trends, while also highlighting key microeconomic dynamics within the Qatari market.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

