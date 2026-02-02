Qatar - KBN Holding Group, a leading diversified investment group headquartered in the State of Qatar, and Lai Sun Group, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, today jointly announced strategic partnership designed to support China’s leading technology enterprises en route to the Gulf regions' market opportunities via Qatar.

The platform will focus on sectors such as TMT, including AI, cloud solutions, fintech, and healthcare. Our objective is to provide local expertise and resources to support selected enterprises by offering capital investment, market access and localization, and business matching, with the Gulf regions as its primary focus market. The initiative is in line with the Gulf government's long-term economic diversification and industrial upgrade agenda.

Hong Kong as Asia’s leading financial hub + Middle East a region under massive transformation

Qatar - KBN Holding Group is a Qatar-based diversified investment group with a long-standing presence across real estate development, hospitality, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology-related sectors.

The Group maintains close and enduring relationships with government-related entities and major institutional partners. In recent years, KBN has progressively positioned technology and innovation-driven investment as a core strategic priority, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country’s long-term objectives in digital economy development, smart city initiatives, and industrial modernization.

Lai Sun Group is a Hong Kong-based diversified conglomerate with business footprint across Greater China and selected international markets. Its core businesses encompass property development and investment, hospitality, media & entertainment, and alternative investment. The Group owns and operates a sizeable portfolio of institutional-quality assets in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and the United Kingdom and is widely recognized for its strong capabilities in long-term asset management, complex project development, and building ecosystems within the businesses.

Statements from the Chairmen:

Sheikh Abdulla bin Khalid Al Thani, Chairman of KBN Holding Group, commented:

“This strategic partnership with Lai Sun Group represents a major milestone in KBN’s efforts in continued transformation from a traditional asset-focused investment company into a technology-driven company. The Gulf is currently at a stage of economic diversification and digitalization. Through this platform, we seek to introduce proven technology capabilities into the regions and to integrate them deeply with local industries, thereby creating sustainable, long-term industrial value. This initiative fully aligns with KBN's long-term strategic direction and contributes to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Peter Lam, Chairman of Lai Sun Group, commented:

”Lai Sun Group has, for decades, been deeply engaged in the development of Greater China and has accumulated extensive experience in urban development, managed diverse business models, and capital allocation & investment. We are pleased to partner with KBN Holding Group, which possesses a solid track record and a clear strategic vision in the Gulf regions. We are excited to witness the region entering a new phase of growth driven by the local government and corporate initiatives. Through this platform, we look forward to supporting more of China’s leading technology enterprises in their global expansion, while creating a value-creation platform for the long-term economic and industrial development of the regions.”

First Investment: Kyligence—a leading China AI enterprise application company

The parties further confirm the first investment in Kyligence, a leading enterprise data intelligence and artificial intelligence company from China.

Kyligence is a recognized leader in the field of “Data + AI for Enterprise”, providing enterprise-grade platforms covering data infrastructure, metrics systems (Metrics Store), and AI-driven decision intelligence. To date, the company has raised approximately USD 100+ million to date from a number of leading global institutional investors, including Coetue, Eight Road Venture, Shunwei Capital (backed by Xiaomi), Shanghai Pudong Development Bank International, and others. They are widely regarded as a late-stage, near-unicorn enterprise software and AI platform company in China’s AI enterprise technology sector.

Kyligence had served hundreds of large enterprise customers, including Fortune Global 500 companies and leading bank, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and consumer companies. Its platforms are currently operating stably in PB-scale data environments and are widely deployed at the enterprise level for operational analysis, decision support, and AI scenarios.

The company’s core technological strengths include:

Big Data Platform and Manage— the semantic engine for AI-ready data to transform fragmented enterprise data into a unified, high-performance semantic layer, providing the trusted data foundation required for analytics and AI applications.

Metrics Graph & Context Engine—an enterprise-grade platform to enrich governed data into business context, label it, and bring domain expertise on top of enterprise data to build AI-ready data assets.

AI Agent for Frontier Managers—enable management users to interact with enterprise data through natural language, supporting automated analysis, root-cause diagnosis, and decision recommendations.

In large-scale deployments across the financial services and retail sectors, Kyligence’s solutions have delivered substantial improvements in management efficiency and have significantly reduced the time and operating costs associated with data analysis and decision-making.

Qatar First; Middle East Strategic Deployment

Under this partnership, Kyligence will take the State of Qatar as its primary regional entry point to the Gulf regions, with an initial focus on government and semi-government entities, financial services institutions, retailers, and companies in support of their digital transformation and upgrading of enterprise governance.

