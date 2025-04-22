Doha: Sulzer has partnered with Manweir, a leading engineering services provider, the oil & gas arm of Mannai, to enhance the availability and quality of rotating equipment repairs and services across Qatar.

Sulzer’s teams will be based at Manweir’s Ras Laffan facility in Qatar to provide in-country services for oil and gas, power generation, water desalination and industrial customers.

Through its partnership with Manweir, Sulzer will now have an operations team based in Manweir’s Ras Laffan facility, reducing delivery times for oil and gas, power generation, water desalination and industrial customers whose equipment would previously need to be sent out of the country.

In combination with the strengthened local presence of both companies, Sulzer’s global operational excellence and OEM expertise will provide customers with world-class services, elevating reliability and efficiency for rotating equipment across Qatar.

This alliance strengthens Qatar’s industrial supply chain while aligning with its vision of enhancing In-Country Value (ICV) – a formula that measures the economic value added from local operations – and supporting the sustainability commitments laid out in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We strive to be close to our customers and this partnership with Manweir allows us to deliver high-quality service and safety standards to our customers in Qatar,” said Alex Myers, President Sulzer Services INMEC Region.

“With the strategic alignment from both parties, we are poised to deliver best-in-class service solutions, ensuring operational excellence and added value to our customers.”

“We are delighted to partner with Sulzer, bringing together our strong local capabilities with Sulzer’s global expertise,” said Neil Angus, General Manager of Manweir WLL.

“This partnership will accelerate technological advancements, enhance service delivery, and provide customers with a one-stop solution for high-quality rotating equipment repairs and maintenance. This collaboration will also drive innovation and sustainable growth for both organizations.” Through this partnership, Manweir and Sulzer will combine local knowledge with global best practices, elevating service standards, fostering innovation, and strengthening collaboration with customers to support Qatar’s evolving industrial landscape.

