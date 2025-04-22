As the Sultanate of Oman accelerates its transformation toward sustainable and integrated transport systems, France is stepping up as a strategic partner through the Oman-France Rail Mobility Day 2025, organized by Business France on April 22 in Muscat.

The event brought together senior representatives from Mwasalat, Asyad, Oman Chamber of Commerce, and some private players, with a delegation of 13 French companies at the forefront of railway and urban

mobility innovation.

The event was inaugurated by Luciano Rispoli, deputy head of mission at the French Embassy to the Sultanate of Oman, and highlighted the deepening cooperation between the two nations and their shared commitment to building a sustainable mobility roadmap for the region.

With investments exceeding $4 billion recently, Oman has prioritized major railway developments alongside extensive upgrades to its road and port infrastructure, positioning itself as a key regional hub for logistics and mobility. These efforts are part of Oman’s broader Transportation and Logistics Strategy (2021–2025) and Oman Vision 2040, which aim to diversify the economy, enhance connectivity, and solidify the Sultanate’s role as a regional logistics powerhouse.

Discussions during the Muscat session focused on key projects that are central to this vision:

The Hafeet Rail Project, a cross-border initiative connecting Oman to the UAE, enhancing freight and passenger flow across key economic zones.A feasibility study for a 50 km metro network in Muscat with 36 planned stations, aimed at reducing congestion and promoting urban connectivity, besides ongoing efforts to modernize public transport through the deployment of electric buses and multimodal infrastructure.

French companies shared technical expertise and proposed innovative solutions tailored to Oman’s transport objectives, with a focus on sustainability, safety, and local infrastructure adaptation.

Among French companies, Dassault Systèmes stood out for its advanced capabilities in virtual design and simulation tailored to the mobility sector.

Through its 3D design, digital mock-up, and PLM solutions, the company enables transport stakeholders to model and optimize complex mobility systems in virtual environments.

This initiative, organized by Business France with the support of the French Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman, the French Foreign Trade Advisors, and the Omani French Friendship Association, reinforces the strong and growing relationship between France and Oman in building smarter, more sustainable infrastructure.

