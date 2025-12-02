MUSCAT - Hutchison Ports Sohar, the gateway port of Oman, has signed an agreement with Westwell, a global pioneer in scenario-based new energy autonomous driving. Under this agreement, 15 state-of-the-art Electric Container Trucks (E-Trucks) will be deployed at SOHAR Port and Freezone, marking a significant step towards smarter and greener port operations.

The E-Truck project is part of the company’s broader sustainability road map, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate of Oman’s Net-Zero 2050 Target. As the first project of its kind deployed across all terminals in Oman, these E-Trucks highlight Hutchison Ports Sohar’s unwavering commitment to advancing the Sultanate of Oman’s development and investing in a greener, more sustainable future.

To enhance operational efficiency and support green port development, Hutchison Ports Sohar will introduce 15 E-Trucks from Westwell. Each E-Truck is powered by a high-capacity 282kWh battery, offering a range of up to 150 kilometres. The E-Trucks support fast charging and fully unmanned 5-minute battery swaps, enabling seamless 24/7 operations.

Compared to conventional diesel trucks, the E-Trucks deliver zero emissions and low noise levels, while significantly improving safety and comfort through intelligent driving assistance systems and ergonomic cabin design. They also support progressive upgrades from L2 to L4 autonomous driving. Westwell’s E-Trucks have already been successfully deployed in countries such as Thailand, Peru, Pakistan and Egypt.

Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar, commented: “We’re pleased to partner with Westwell to bring E-Trucks to SOHAR Port and Freezone. This initiative not only enhances terminal efficiency and supports our green development goals but also reflects our commitment to sustainable innovation. We are proud to contribute to a cleaner, smarter future for ports and logistics in the region”.

Vincent Zhang, President of Westwell, added: “We are honoured to work with Hutchison Ports Sohar to bring our green and smart E-Trucks to the Middle East. Westwell will continue innovating to help global ports achieve more efficient, low-carbon logistics and drive sustainable industry progress.

This collaboration marks a key milestone in Westwell’s expansion into the Middle East and reinforces SOHAR Port and Freezone’s position as a forward-looking logistics hub. Moving forward, Westwell will continue to support the port’s green and intelligent transformation, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable global supply chain.

