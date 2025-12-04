Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has signed an agreement with Abu Sultan Enterprises to develop, manage and operate Dhalkut Port for a period of three years – a pivotal step in advancing Oman Vision 2040 and the National Logistics Strategy 2040.

The agreement was signed by H E Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport at MTCIT, and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Salim al Rawahi, Chairman of Abu Sultan Enterprises.

Under the deal, Abu Sultan will begin preparing the financial and commercial model for the port’s development. This includes conducting studies on international best practices to ensure sustainable operations, boost commercial viability, increase operational efficiency, and develop a comprehensive future vision for the port that enhances its capacity and expands its logistics and commercial services.

This agreement marks an important milestone for Dhalkut and the wider governorate. Modernising the port will improve connectivity, strengthen local supply chains, and create new economic opportunities in the region, according to the ministry.

By elevating the port’s efficiency and capabilities, the project directly supports Oman’s drive to position itself as a regional logistics hub, while stimulating trade, investment and private-sector participation.

Through this initiative, the ministry aims to enhance the port’s performance, reinforce integration between public and private sectors, and introduce advanced economic and commercial models that deliver sustainable added value to the maritime sector and the national economy.

