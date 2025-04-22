President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of his working visit to Colombo.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity to Sri Lanka and its people.

President Dissanayake, in turn, extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, building on the strong and evolving ties between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the warm welcome and generous hospitality of the Sri Lankan President, stressing the UAE’s keenness to broaden its cooperation with Sri Lanka in support of both countries’ development goals and the well-being of their peoples.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation and partnership with all friendly countries to promote prosperity, sustainable development, and quality of life for all.

President Dissanayake highlighted the depth of the relationship between the two countries and praised the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; and Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka.