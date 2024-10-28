Hilton Riyadh Olaya in Saudi’s capital has launched a wellness centre, inspired by the world’s most renowned spa cultures, which promises to meet the evolving needs of a new generation of travellers, and those seeking healthier lifestyles.

eforea Spa & Health Club, the hotel said, provides an exceptional environment for wellness and rejuvenation, offering a blend of traditional and innovative spa treatments.

Away from the bustling city life, eforea Spa & Health Club brings Hilton’s globally renowned spa concept to Riyadh, offering a transformative journey through a range of meticulously crafted treatments.

Guests are encouraged to ‘emerge brighter’ from an immersive selection of restorative and energising experiences.

Centred around the ‘Essentials Journey’ and the signature ‘Escape Journey’, each path is meticulously tailored to meet individual wellness needs.

Complementing these are bespoke enhancements — targeted mini-treatments that enrich the primary services or can be enjoyed independently.

The spa also boasts luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool and an experience shower, alongside a comprehensive suite of treatments such as baths, massages, body scrubs, and wraps.

Stephen Reiter, General Manager of Hilton Riyadh Olaya, said: “Our eforea Spa & Health Club embodies a holistic approach to wellness, offering a serene escape where guests can indulge in personalised and thoughtful wellness experiences.

“Every aspect of eforea has been meticulously designed to ensure it serves as an unparalleled retreat, ensuring that every guest leaves feeling renewed, uplifted, and refreshed.”

The spa’s comprehensive offerings, starting with the Essentials Journey, feature a variety of facials such as the Lumiere Brightening Facial, which revitalises the complexion with vitamin C and skin-brightening agents for a radiant finish, and the Collagen Boost Facial, aimed at reducing fine lines with potent anti-ageing formulations.

The Deep Tissue Massage alleviates deep-seated tension, enhancing physical harmony, while the Tropical Renewal Ritual provides a cleansing and nourishing experience with a luxurious blend of sugar and coconut scrub enriched with monoi fruit essence, followed by a hydrating body wrap for ultimate relaxation.

The signature Escape Journeys offer a range of experiences to help guests unwind, including the Moroccan Hammam and Royal Hammam, both crafted to purify and nourish the body.

The exclusive ‘Emerge Brighter Package’ combines a tropical renewal ritual, personalised massage, and prodigy oxygen facial to deliver radiant relaxation and rejuvenation.

Additionally, targeted ‘Journey Enhancements’ provide specialised massages for the head & face, shoulders, neck and scalp, and feet, each tailored to enhance the guest’s overall spa experience. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).