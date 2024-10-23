Bangkok-based Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, renowned for its sustainable luxury and diverse portfolio of properties, has announced the addition of four new properties in London, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, Milan and Dubai, to its 2025 collection.

Each new property that has been designed with the responsible creativity, underscore the brand's commitment to providing out-of-the-ordinary experiences that invite guests to reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them, a statement said.

Six Senses London

Opening H1 2025, Six Senses London marks the brand's elegant entry into the UK. Located within The Whiteley, a complete reimagining of the historic department store on Queensway, this hotel offers an epicentre and escape a stone's throw from Hyde Park.

Poised to become the capital's greatest residential and hospitality address, Six Senses London will feature 109 rooms and suites, 14 Six Senses Residences, and the world's first Six Senses Place – a private members' club providing a holistic hideaway where mind and body can reset and rebalance.

Six Senses Amaala, Saudi Arabia

Opening H2 2025, the property derives its name from the Arabic word for hope and the Sanskrit word for purity.

Six Senses Amaala features beachfront residences, a hillside village, and villas lining the private mangrove bay. The 64 rooms, six suites, 30 villas, and 25 branded residences are inspired by the region’s traditional coastal villages, offering panoramic views across the Hijaz Cove to the Red Sea.

Six Senses Milan, Italy

Opening H2 2025, Six Senses Milan marks the second Italian property for the brand, following the successful opening of Six Senses Rome in 2023.

Enjoying a prime address at Via Brera 19 in the heart of the artistic Brera quarter, Six Senses Milan is well-positioned to take guests on a journey of discovery through craftsmanship and timeless style.

Showcasing the brand’s deep commitment to sustainability, the hotel features 68 guest rooms, 15 suites (two with plunge pools), a state-of-the-art spa, a rooftop bar, and a sky pool.

Six Senses Dubai Marina, Dubai

Opening H2 2025, Six Senses Dubai Marina is crafted between sand and sea, and will offer a new dimension in community living with hotel rooms and branded residences.

Targeting LEED Silver certification, the property will be engineered to promote sustainability, wellness, and happiness.

Residents will have full access to the hotel’s comprehensive suite of amenities, including a planned longevity centre, gym, cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen chambers, a crystal sound healing room, a spa with hydrotherapy amenities, and a sparkling 25-metre lap pool on the Skydeck.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).