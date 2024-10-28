An exclusive, first-of-its-kind premium, private dining experience that is set to be launched in the heart of the Dubai desert, is now open for booking for UAE residents and tourists under a new partnership signed between a top destination management company, and a world-renowned champagne house.

Arabian Adventures, the leading UAE-based destination management company, tour and safari operator, part of the Emirates Group, has partnered with one of the world’s most renowned champagne houses, Veuve Clicquot, to launch ‘The Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures’.

Developed in partnership with MMI, the new destination has been designed in a secluded and breath-taking location in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), one of the UAE’s largest nature reserves.

Embodying the iconic Veuve Clicquot identity, this experience adds a vibrant touch of yellow to the terracotta dunes, bringing the quality and uniqueness of what Madame Clicquot, known as ‘La Grande Dame of Champagne,’ is celebrated for, from France to the heart of the Dubai desert, a statement said.

The bespoke new location is inclusive of a ‘Sundowner Lounge’ high on the dunes for panoramic Arabian sunsets, and a private dining area within an enclave.

A multi-course menu prepared by a private chef will be served, with the capacity to host a minimum of two and maximum of eight guests.

A selection of premium beverages will also be served throughout the evening, and specifically paired to each course throughout dining, hosted by a sommelier.

Alaa AlKhatib, Vice President of Destination Management at the dnata Travel Group, said: “In line with Veuve Clicquot’s heritage and value proposition of ‘only one quality, the finest’, The Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures brings together the natural beauty of the desert and exclusivity of private dining, ideal for an important dinner away from the usual restaurant setting.

“Whether you enjoy the experience as a couple or group of friends for a special occasion or for a corporate group seeking the largest, quietest, and most beautiful private dining room Dubai has to offer, this incredible evening will be sure to meet and exceed any expectations you had about dining in the desert.”

Sophie Lebeau, Head of Marketing Moёt Hennessy (Veuve Clicquot), said: “True to the spirit of vanguard of Madame Clicquot, this experience takes the guests through a discovery journey of this stunning private location in the desert. Veuve Clicquot is about dreaming big, bright, and beautiful – Champagne at sunset and under the stars is the perfect occasion for it.”

The Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures includes return transfers to the DDCR and across the desert to the exclusive site in a luxury car – a Mercedes-Benz G-Class or similar – from the guests’ hotel or residence in Dubai.

A safari guide will be available throughout the evening, for outbound transfers at a guests’ convenience, and to offer insights amidst this prime setting for wildlife spotting.

The experience begins with a short, optional camel trek to the guests’ private Sundowner Lounge with a Veuve Clicquot champagne reception and photo opportunities amidst a spectacular Arabian sunset.

Guests will then be invited to the bespoke dining area for a multi-course menu crafted by a private chef, elevated by a selection of premium beverages chosen to enhance every dish with unique flavour profiles.

A personal sommelier will also be on hand to demonstrate how the characteristics of each beverage pair perfectly with every plate.

The evening concludes with opportunities for stargazing under the night sky with panoramic views, with the warmth of a bonfire and comforting option of cognac and chocolates as an accompaniment.

Limited spaces are available for The Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures, with reservations recommended in advance.

