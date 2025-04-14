Muscat – The Czech Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Czech embassies in Qatar and Kuwait, and in partnership with regional airlines, held a tourism roadshow in Muscat on Thursday to promote Czechia as a preferred travel destination for Arab tourists.

The one-day event, part of the #VisitCzechia campaign, highlighted the country’s cultural and natural offerings through a showcase of heritage, cuisine and leisure opportunities. It featured seven Czech tour operators, including destination management firms, hotels, resorts and medical tourism service providers.

The Muscat event was part of a broader regional initiative spanning Doha, Kuwait City and Muscat, and attracted more than 150 travel industry professionals from across the three cities.

Barbara Andelova, International Marketing Manager for New Markets at Czech Tourism, said the campaign’s goal is to strengthen ties between Czechia and the Middle East travel market. “We are presenting Czechia beyond Prague – focusing on wellness retreats, spa towns, nature escapes and lesser-known destinations,” she said.

Andelova noted that Czechia welcomed over 22mn international visitors in 2024, with tourism steadily rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic. “Czechia offers a wide variety of experiences, from trekking along 40,000km of marked trails to visiting Unesco-listed towns, medieval castles, lakes, and breweries. It’s a year-round destination.”

She highlighted Czechia’s well-preserved architectural heritage, largely untouched by the World Wars. “Our Renaissance buildings and historical landmarks – such as the bust of Franz Kafka in Prague – remain authentic and intact.”

Czechia is positioning itself as an all-season destination, with attractions across spring, summer, autumn and winter. Visa applications are processed in Riyadh and typically take about 15 days.

