Riyadh – The accumulated losses of Mayar Holding Company reached 0% of its share capital, according to a burse disclosure.

The decrease in accumulated losses was mainly attributed to the improvement in the company’s operational and financial performance during the current fiscal year.

Mayar Holding suffered accumulated losses valued at SAR 9.28 million as of 30 June 2024, equivalent to 15.46% of the capital.

At the end of December 2024, the retained earnings amounted to SAR 1.18 million.

Source: Mubasher

