Arab Finance: The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism is developing a digital platform named the “Investment Opportunities Bank” to display available projects in the sector, including associated fees and licensing timelines, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy told Asharq Business.

He added that the initiative aims to streamline access to tourism-related investments.

He noted that the government places high priority on boosting mutual investments between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Fathy added that the ministry is working to attract investments in the coming period to expand the number of hotel rooms, as well as to develop the restaurant, entertainment, and medical tourism sectors.

The plan also includes promoting investment in desert and remote areas as part of broader efforts to diversify tourism offerings across the country.

