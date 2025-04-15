Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has attracted investments totaling EGP 8.3 billion across 264 projects in its industrial zones and ports over the past 33 months, according to Chairman of the SCZone Walid Gamal El-Din.

He noted that the number of factories operating within the zone has jumped from 35 to 130 over the past three years, reflecting growing investor confidence and expansion in industrial activity.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).