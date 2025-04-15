Airport ground services firm Menzies Aviation, a subsidiary of Agility Global, has signed a deal to acquire US-based G2 for $305 million, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the American market and expand its global footprint.

The deal involves the acquisition of the entire G2 business and is slated to complete in June 2025. It will enable the Agility-owned firm to operate in more than 340 airports in 65 countries with 65,000 personnel worldwide.

With the expansion, Menzies is looking at a 20% jump in group revenue to more than $3.1 billion per year.

“This acquisition is a key milestone in our longer-term value creation strategy… This transaction will expand our footprint to 340 airports worldwide. This deal enhances our presence in the United States,” said John Redmond, Executive Vice President Americas, Menzies Aviation.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals.

With 12,000 staff, G2 provides passenger assistance, cabin cleaning and ground and air cargo handling at airports in the US. The aviation services firm operates in more than 85 domestic airports and serves nearly all major US airlines and several global carriers.

