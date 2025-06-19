Qatar - Aamal Company, one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is planning to acquire PME Qatar, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality thermoplastic piping systems, serving the country's construction, civil engineering, and industrial sectors.

Aamal Company has commenced negotiations to acquire Hepworth PME Qatar, whose ownership is split between a related party and an unrelated party, and that the acquisition will be through one of Aamal Company’s subsidiaries, it said in a regulatory filing with the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Established in 2003, Hepworth PME Qatar offers comprehensive piping solutions, including pipes, fittings, valves, pumps, measurement and control systems, and jointing equipment and accessories.

This potential acquisition aligns with Aamal’s strategic objective to expand its industrial manufacturing segment, enhancing its product portfolio and market presence in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

