Arab Finance: Adenia Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on growth opportunities in Africa, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Parkville Pharmaceuticals from Admaius Capital, according to a press release.

This marks the group’s entry in the Egyptian market in line with its objectives to build high-performing, sustainable businesses across Africa.

By partnering with the company’s founders and management, Adenia will support Parkville’s next phase of growth, focusing on product portfolio enhancement, digital and e-commerce acceleration, and expansion into regional markets.

Meanwhile, the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Stéphane Bacquaert, Managing Partner, Adenia Partners, said: “We see tremendous potential in Parkville’s mission to expand access to affordable, high-quality health and personal care products.”

Heba Hakky, Principal, Adenia Partners, commented: “This investment reflects our conviction in Egypt’s long-term fundamentals and in the strength of locally built champions. We look forward to working closely with Parkville’s founders and management team in the next phase of its growth.”

For his part, Mahmoud Farrag, Co-Founder and CEO of Parkville Pharmaceuticals, stated: “This transformation has delivered a highly positive outcome for Admaius, translating into strong value creation. As we look ahead, we are excited to partner with Adenia to expand our product offering, strengthen our digital and commercial capabilities, and grow regionally.”

Adenia Partners was advised by Baker McKenzie as legal counsel. Zilla Capital served as the sole financial advisor to the existing shareholders, and Matouk Bassiouny was the legal counsel.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Cairo, Parkville is a leading Egyptian healthcare and pharmaceutical firm that operates in the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical sectors.

It specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative products across a broad portfolio, including skincare, haircare, deodorants, wellness, and therapeutic pharmaceutical lines.