PHOTO
SAO PAULO: Global food producer JBS has acquired an 80% stake in a new food holding company in Oman, it said on Sunday, expanding its footprint in a fast-growing market that has historically relied heavily on food imports.
KEY CONTEXT
* The world's largest meat firm is investing $150 million to produce poultry, lamb and beef at two Oman facilities.
* JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni told reporters the company needs to develop a supply chain in the Middle East, adding it will raise chickens itself and plans to buy cattle and lamb from farmers in Oman and North Africa.
* JBS's Oman beef and lamb facility already exists but has been idle for about a year, Tomazoni said.
BY THE NUMBERS
* Production is expected to begin within six months for beef and lamb, and in a year for poultry.
* JBS partner Oman Food Capital (OFC) will retain a 20% stake in the joint venture.
* The companies expect to reach an annual production capacity of about 300,000 metric tons at the two plants.
* JBS's Oman factories will process approximately 1,000 head of cattle, 5,000 lambs, and 600,000 chickens daily.
ADDITIONAL CONTEXT
* Major Brazilian food firms have been expanding in the Middle East, where food security became a central issue after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains.
* JBS already processes meat in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while rival MBRF has strengthened partnerships in the region while planning a Riyadh stock listing.
* JBS's move also mitigates potential fallout from global trade tensions by expanding production into new geographies while building integrated facilities in a region with high income and birth rates.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)