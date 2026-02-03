Sohar International has reported negotiations to acquire a stake in BIMA.

"Further to the disclosure made on August 14, 2025, regarding Sohar International Bank's (Sohar International) intention to acquire up to 100 percent of the stake in the House of Insurance (BIMA), subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, regulatory approvals, and documentation (the Proposed Acquisition).

Sohar International said, effective from February 1, it decided to discontinue its pursuit of the Proposed Acquisition of BIMA and to consider other forms of strategic collaboration with BIMA instead of the intended acquisition.

