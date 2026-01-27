Khansaheb Group, one of the region’s most influential construction and engineering powerhouses, has recently acquired Anabeeb, a leading infrastructure company specialising in end-to-end PVC and GRP industrial pipe manufacturing, from Emsteel Building Materials.

This strategic acquisition builds on Khansaheb Group’s broad and rapidly growing portfolio of businesses, reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative and sustainable change across the region.

With over nine decades of experience, Khansaheb Group has grown from its original core business into a diversified, fourth-generation family group operating across key sectors of the built environment. The company began with Khansaheb Civil Engineering, the longest-standing contractor in the UAE, delivering major construction and infrastructure projects that have helped shape some of the country’s most recognisable developments. This is complemented by Khansaheb Facilities Management, which provides end-to-end FM services across industries, and Khansaheb Industries, focused on innovative and sustainability friendly HVAC solutions.

Beyond construction and engineering, the group’s portfolio extends into property management, bespoke luxury contracting, and aviation safety and emergency procedures training. The group also serves the healthcare industry through its affiliation with Clemenceau Medical Centre and sustainability projects through Khansaheb Sustainability, which specialises in innovative solutions that enhance environmental sustainability in the UAE.

The introduction of Anabeeb as a subsidiary further strengthens this ecosystem by adding advanced pipe manufacturing and infrastructure solutions to the group’s industrial capabilities. Operating the largest CC-GRP pipe production facility in the region, Anabeeb brings significant scale, technical expertise, and manufacturing capacity to the portfolio. The company specialises in CC-GRP pipes, PVC-U pipes and fittings, LD-PE pipes for drip irrigation systems, and multi-wallpaper sacks for building materials, supporting a wide range of infrastructure across water, wastewater, and industrial networks, the company said.

Designed for high performance and durability, Anabeeb’s manufacturing facility features four production lines with a designed annual capacity of 33,000 metric tonnes. The acquisition enhances Khansaheb Group’s ability to deliver fully integrated infrastructure solutions, combining manufacturing expertise with construction, engineering, and facilities management services.

Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Managing Director of Khansaheb Group, said: "Guided by passion and purpose, Khansaheb Group has always focused on creating solutions and services that transform businesses and support the UAE’s ambitions for future-focused development. The introduction of Anabeeb strengthens our end-to-end infrastructure capabilities and reinforces our position as a regional leader in delivering advanced solutions.’

He added: ‘Building on the expertise within our group, including Khansaheb Civil Engineering and Khansaheb Facilities Management, the new subsidiary allows us to offer advanced piping and infrastructure solutions with the same quality, innovation, and reliability that our clients and partners have come to know and trust.’

Eng Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emsteel, said: “This transaction reflects our strategic focus on optimising our portfolio and accelerating value creation by concentrating on our core industrial priorities. We are confident that ANABEEB will continue to grow and thrive under Khansaheb Group, supported by its strong capabilities and long-term vision for infrastructure excellence.”

