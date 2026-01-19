Alta Semper, a London-based private equity firm focused on healthcare and consumer investments across growth markets, has announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Nature’s Rule, a leading sports nutrition and dietary supplements company headquartered in the UAE, with an established manufacturing presence in Egypt.

The acquisition is a majority investment in Prowell Holding, the parent company of Nature’s Rule, the operator of the largest fully dedicated sports nutrition and dietary supplements manufacturing facility in Middle East and North Africa.

The company’s infrastructure and in-house R&D capabilities support a portfolio of private-label clients and proprietary brands, including Redrex, its flagship, market-leading sports nutrition brand developed in collaboration with global bodybuilding icon Mamdouh Elssbiay (Big Ramy).

The UK group said the founders will retain a significant stake and continue to lead the business. The partnership will execute a focused value-creation plan to expand the product portfolio into broader health and wellness categories, enter new markets, and further institutionalise the platform through enhanced management and strategic partnerships.

A core priority will be the development of affordable, nutritionally fortified products to address micronutrient deficiencies across underserved communities, it stated.

On the strategic move, Afsane Jetha, the Managing Partner & CEO of Alta Semper, said the company’s success reflects the global pivot toward health and wellness and the strength of trusted local brands across growth markets. "We are excited about this next phase of growth," she stated.

Kareem Ghaly, the Director & Head of North Africa at Alta Semper, said: "Nature’s Rule is a clear category champion, combining strong proprietary brands, a diversified export footprint, and a structurally advantaged manufacturing platform. We are excited to partner with the founders to scale the business into a pan-regional leader."

Mohammad Hammoudi and Mahmoud Sewilam, the Co-Founders of Nature’s Rule, said: "This transaction marks a pivotal milestone for Nature’s Rule. Alta Semper shares our long-term vision and brings the strategic expertise needed to build a more resilient, institutional platform."

On the deal, Big Ramy said: "We have always stood for quality and credibility. This partnership is an important step in scaling that vision through a more institutional lens."

Alta Semper was advised by Krossing Legal; Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy; Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel-Aziz; Amra Health; and IBIS Consulting. Nexus Capital acted as the financial advisor to the Founders, supported by Amr & Partners.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

