Zeeco, a leader in advanced combustion and environmental solutions, announces the acquisition of Devco Process Heaters, a Tulsa-based fired-heater design and technology company.

The move strengthens Zeeco’s position in the US midstream oil and gas market.

Through its newly expanded capabilities, Zeeco will be a comprehensive single-source provider not only of combustion equipment but also of installation, field service, construction, and aftermarket solutions.

Combined with Zeeco’s industry-leading, company-owned manufacturing facilities, this acquisition ensures fast, reliable, and cost-effective delivery of complete combustion equipment solutions.

The acquisition included Devco Heaters’ brand, existing products, and expertise. All former Devco Heaters employees, including owner Jeff Hutsell, have been integrated into new and expanded roles within Zeeco.

“The Devco acquisition marks a significant milestone for Zeeco, reinforcing our mission to serve customers to the fullest,” said Darton Zink, President and CEO of Zeeco. “It expands our midstream capabilities, enabling us to deliver a complete portfolio of solutions and equipment that provide greater efficiency, reliability, and value.”

For more than 20 years, Devco Heaters has designed and manufactured direct and indirect fired heaters, thermal oxidisers, electric heater packages, and auxiliary equipment.

These solutions serve applications in the midstream, petrochemical, aircraft testing labs, food processing, and other industries.

“As Devco Heaters enters this new chapter with Zeeco, I’m excited to hand over the brand and personally join Zeeco to continue our momentum to serve clients globally,”Hutsell said. “I have great confidence in Zeeco’s leadership, people, and culture, and believe our combined strengths will deliver exceptional value for years to come.”

