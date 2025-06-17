Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Market Authority (QFMA) received five applications related to the acquisition and merger activity, and five acquisitions were completed worth QR583m).

Such transactions varied between indirect acquisitions inside the State (QR43m) and outside the State (QR540m), and included many sectors such as: Industrials, Transportation, Banks and Financial Services, QFMA noted in its recently released 2024 annual report.

QFMA’s responsibility is based on ensuring that companies meet the requirements for offering and listing, acquisition and merger requirements and verifying adequate disclosure in their submitted documents.

During 2024, Qatar Financial Market Authority also worked on developing these requirements through developing Offering & Listing of Securities Rulebook, where all related rules were merged into one rulebook, in addition to developing some policies and procedures.

Around 55 government debt instruments were listed, as Treasury Bills and Debt Bonds, with a total nominal value of QR51bn in last year, the report further said.

QFMA is a key entity in the State working in enhancing the investment environment. Therefore, it plays a pivotal role in protecting investors, ensuring the stability and growth of capital markets, by establishing the highest levels of integrity and transparency, and ensuring that all concerned parties’ compliance with the legislative and legal standards and controls aimed at regulating trading operations in the market. This enhances confidence in the Qatari economy and promote attracting more local and foreign investments and capital.

The Authority witnessed intensive activity, as it focused on enhancing effective communication, locally or internationally, with all entities subject to the QFMA’s jurisdiction, governmental and non-governmental institutions, and other relevant entities in the last year.

It also sought to enhance transparency and build trust with the public and investors by providing accurate and up-to-date information on the legislation, policies and procedures followed in regulating, supervising and monitoring the Qatari capital markets.

As part of QFMA’s efforts to enhance transparency, improve the investor culture and the business environment in the country, and build a stable and attractive investment environment that guarantees the rights of all concerned parties.

This contributes to the growth of the national economy, the Disclosure Section monitored, followed up, and analysed the disclosures of listed companies during 2024, analyzed their financial data, monitored the quality of disclosures, and ensured their compliance with relevant legislation and regulations.

Disclosures issued by companies listed on the market were also monitored and followed up, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with disclosure at the specified times and sites and ensuring the comprehensiveness of the information disclosed as per the applicable legislation.

During 2024, the Disciplinary Committee held (15) hearing sessions, registered (8) violations in the Committee’s record, and (13) violations were adjudicated, and the amount value of violations amounted to QR 5.690m.

