KUWAIT CITY - Following final approvals from regulatory and supervisory authorities, including the Capital ‎Markets Authorityand the Central Bank of Kuwait, Warba Bank today announced it has ‎signedthe agreement to fully acquire Alghanim Trading Company W.L.L.

The strategic ‎transaction supports the Bank’s expansion into vital sectors and further diversifies its ‎investment portfolioin line with its long-term vision for sustainable growth, while protecting the ‎interests of shareholders, customers and the wider community.‎

The transaction, valued at KD 498.2 million, results in Warba Bank indirectly owning 32.75% ‎of Gulf Bank’s capital.‎

Chairman of Warba Bank, Hamad Musaed AlSayer, said:“The completion of Warba Bank’s ‎full acquisition of Alghanim Trading marks an exceptional milestone that reflects the strength ‎of our strategic direction and future-focused growth plan. This step is not only an expansion ‎of the bank’s assets in size and value, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to ‎delivering added value to our shareholders and customers, and to reinforcing our leadership ‎position in the Islamic banking sector both locally and regionally. It empowers us to provide ‎advanced, innovative services that meet customer aspirations and the evolving needs of the ‎market, today and tomorrow.”‎

He further emphasized that the full acquisition represents a decisive strategic step toward ‎realizing the bank’s vision of becoming a key player in supporting Kuwait’s national economy ‎by diversifying its business activities and strengthening its presence in value-generating ‎sectors.‎

‎“We are proud of this milestone transaction, which aligns with our long-term strategy and ‎confirms our commitment to building a multi-sector, resilient and high-growth Islamic financial ‎institution capable of generating sustainable returns for shareholders,” he added.‎

The bank noted that the financial impact of the transaction will be reflected in the upcoming ‎quarterly financial results, in accordance with applicable accounting standards and upon ‎completion of the relevant operational and regulatory procedures.‎

AlSayer also highlighted that the conclusion of this acquisition coincides with the start of the ‎bank’s capital increase subscription period, for which the necessary approvals were ‎previously secured. This offers institutional and individual shareholders an exceptional ‎opportunity to invest in Kuwait’s dynamic banking sector, specifically in an Islamic bank that ‎has cemented its presence locally and regionally, while continuously evolving its services and ‎offerings to meet shifting economic demands.‎

He added that Warba Bank was originally established by Amiri Decree to serve as a key pillar ‎in supporting Kuwait’s economic development.‎

‎“Today, we are proud to be a bank that puts Kuwait at the center of its strategy, where all our ‎profits benefit the nation and its people. Warba’s success is the success of Kuwait. We ‎remain deeply committed to playing an active role in shaping a sustainable economic future ‎for generations to come,” he said.‎

AlSayer continued by stating that Warba Bank has now entered a new phase of growth and ‎expansion, in line with its vision to be the leading Islamic bank in Kuwait. He emphasized the ‎bank’s ongoing investment in technology and innovation to achieve financial sustainability ‎and contribute to national development in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.‎

He concluded by noting that the Bank’s investment strategy prioritizes local investment in ‎both fixed assets and human capital, and that Warba Bank currently holds the highest ‎Kuwaitization rate among all local banks. As the newest and most advanced Islamic bank in ‎the country, Warba also maintains a strong track record in digital banking innovation.‎

Capital Increase for Continued Growth

The capital increase will strengthen Warba Bank’s regulatory capital base and provide the ‎necessary liquidity to support the next phase of expansion and the achievement of its ‎strategic objectives. This move will also enable the Bank to continue investing in digital ‎banking solutions and further develop its portfolio of Sharia-compliant financial products and ‎services.‎

