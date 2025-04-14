Tucked away in the heart of Oman, Wadi Tiwi stands as a testament to nature’s remarkable beauty, often proclaimed the most exquisite canyon in the region. With its breathtaking landscapes and rich geological heritage, this splendid wadi is a veritable paradise for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Wadi Tiwi is home to over 50 natural pools, each one offering a delightful respite from the arid desert heat. Among these, a stunning pool stretches a remarkable 400 metres, beckoning visitors to immerse themselves in its crystal-clear waters. The canyon, sculpted into the limestone over millennia, features towering cliffs rising hundreds of metres on either side, creating a dramatic backdrop that captivates all who behold it. The striking white limestone, soaring to heights of 20 metres or more in certain areas, is a testament to the floodwaters that once surged through this magnificent landscape.

One of the wadi's most enchanting highlights is a remarkable cave adorned with tufa formations. Within this cavern, a powerful spring bursts forth, creating a mesmerising spectacle that attracts explorers from near and far. This magical cave was first traversed in the 1980s during the "Le Raid Gauloise," a French adventure competition that brought together canyoning, desert navigation, horse riding, kayaking, and a host of other exhilarating pursuits.

I had the honour of being part of the inaugural group to navigate this stunning landscape around 22 years ago, roughly 18 years after it was first opened by the Raid Gauloise, accompanied by my outdoor mentors, Nathalie and Patrick Cabiro. Their expertise and fervour for adventure ignited my curiosity to uncover the wonders of Wadi Tiwi.

For many years, I pondered what lay hidden above the cave, and in 2012, I finally decided to discover it for myself. I established a climbing route leading to a breathtaking plateau, approximately 3,000 square metres in size. This hidden gem became our unique camping spot, fully equipped for a memorable night beneath the stars. It took two attempts to reach the summit of this exceptional cave.

On my first attempt, I was joined by Kester Harris, an English engineer who had called Oman home and collaborated with me on numerous explorations through the region’s mountains, wadis, and caves. During that initial climb, I managed to ascend part of the cliff but ran out of anchors, which halted my progress. Months later, I returned with my wife, Marta, and Ahmed, a colleague from Sultan Qaboos University. Together, we completed the "project," finally conquering the summit.

Since that discovery, this place has held a special significance in my heart. We often pause here for the night before continuing our journey to Mibam the next day. The tranquillity and charm of this wadi make it one of the premier destinations in Amazing Oman, where nature's splendour and adventure weave together seamlessly.

On our first return to this enchanting spot for an overnight stay, my daughter became the first person to abseil down a 40-metre drop, landing in the spectacular emerald pool on the other side. This exhilarating descent became known as "Mona’s Drop," a fitting tribute to her adventurous spirit.

Whether you’re in search of an exhilarating outdoor escapade or a peaceful retreat into nature, Wadi Tiwi promises an unforgettable adventure that will leave you longing to return.

