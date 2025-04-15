Lazard Inc is establishing a financial advisory office in Abu Dhabi, the latest in a recent spate of global asset management firms courting clients in the region and cementing the UAE’s role as an alternative to global financial hubs.

The NYSE-listed Lazard said the establishment of the Abu Dhabi office, subject to regulatory approval, is key to the company “deepening its presence in MENA”.

As a part of this expansion, Hussain Altajir has been appointed as CEO of the UAE office, who previously served as Head of Dubai Coverage, Global Banking at HSBC since 2003.

Altajir will work alongside Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairwoman, and Wassim Al Khatib, CEO of Financial Advisory for the MENA region.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com