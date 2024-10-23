DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has elevated its status as the premier family destination in Ras Al Khaimah, following a complete makeover that included extensive renovations to the lobby, kids’ park, paddle court, and water park.

The newly-designed spacious lobby reflects the resort’s sleek and modern aesthetics with contemporary furniture, ambient lighting, and stylish décor.

The high-adrenaline kids’ park and water park have also been revitalised with slip-resistant flooring and refreshing, colourful environment.

“The goal of the renovation was to elevate the overall experience for our guests, creating a more aesthetically pleasing and functional environment,” said Pieter Van Beugen, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island.

“We wanted to blend modern design elements with comfort and convenience, ensuring every guest feels at home from the moment they step through our doors.”

