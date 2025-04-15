Arab Finance: Goldman Sachs expects global gold prices to climb to $3,700 per ounce by the end of 2025, with the potential to reach $4,000 by mid-2026.

The forecast, issued in a note on April 11th by analysts including Leena Thomas, reflects growing confidence in gold’s momentum after prices surged 6.6% last week to a record high of over $3,245 per ounce.

UBS Group also raised its outlook, with strategist Jonny Teves projecting gold to reach $3,500 per ounce by December 2025.

The two banks had previously lifted their gold forecasts in March, citing market turbulence tied to former US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Their latest updates reinforce a bullish consensus around gold’s role as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).