Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has terminated discussions for the acquisition of Ithmaar Holding’s financing and investment portfolios following preliminary due diligence discussions.

GFH said requirements for the execution of the acquisition have not been met.

Discussions have been ongoing since last year.

