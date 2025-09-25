CG Developers, the real estate arm of multinational conglomerate CG Corp Global, has launched the first JW Marriott Residence in Dubai.

The event saw the formal signing, the unveiling of JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central, and the reveal of CG Developers’ new global logo.

CG Developers is a part of CG Corp Global, built by the Chaudhary family. The family's roots began in Nepal in 1935, and over the decades, they built CG Corp Global into Nepal’s first and only multi-billion-dollar multinational conglomerate, with a 100-year legacy spanning four generations.

CG Developers Global, established in 1995, has a global proven track record of developing over 2 million square feet with a sales value exceeding $1 billion. Having already established a strong presence in the Middle East for over two decades, this latest announcement sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living in Dubai, while further expanding its development footprint.

CG Corp Global’s hospitality arm, CG Hospitality Global, works closely with CG Developers Global. They own and manage a diversified portfolio of over 209 hotels and resorts, spanning 130 destinations across 12 countries and offering almost 15,000 keys. Multiple properties are operational and under development across Dubai, The Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, New York and Kenya.

This prestigious luxury residential development is set in the heart of the Dubai Islands, bringing together CG Developers Global’s real estate expertise, proven global track record, and commitment to value-driven development with Marriott International’s renowned service philosophy and global presence. This development offers a seamless ownership opportunity and will feature 115 exclusive ocean-view residences, thoughtfully designed as 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes. With an iconic architectural design that stands as a landmark on the islands, the JW Marriott Residences embody wellness-inspired island living, promising an enduring experience of thoughtful elegance, harmony, and distinction. Residents will be immersed in a world of elevated living, with access to a rooftop pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, rejuvenating spa rooms, a fully equipped fitness center, sophisticated lounges, JW Market Café, and bespoke concierge services, each element meticulously curated to define the pinnacle of luxury.

JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central will offer a distinctive lifestyle in the archipelago, an area rapidly emerging as Dubai’s next sought-after destination. The Residences are planned to be seamlessly connected to the city’s main arterial roads via dedicated bridges, providing easy access to key locations, with completion expected by early 2028.

Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global & CG Developers Global, said: “Our upcoming development on the Dubai Islands is a milestone we are truly excited about, as it reflects and aligns with the vision of Dubai. Each step has been about raising standards and pushing boundaries, and this new project is another testament to our commitment."

"CG Corp Global’s broader collaboration with Marriott also includes converting the globally renowned Wellness Resort, The Farm at San Benito into the first Autograph Collection in Philippines. Another landmark agreement between the two companies includes the founding deal for Marriott’s new global collection brand Series by Marriott, with plans to affiliate Fern Hotels (A Member of CG Hospitality) with the brand. Fern Hotels currently operates 87 hotels and has 57 signed across India, with plans to reach 500 Fern hotels by 2030. Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to delivering world-class experiences through various asset classes,” he said.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East & Luxury - Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, said: “Dubai remains one of the most dynamic residential markets globally, and we are proud to expand our relationship with CG Hospitality to bring our first JW Marriott Residences to the city. JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central will enhance luxury living in Dubai by offering owners thoughtfully designed living spaces that foster mindfulness and elevate everyday living.”

