Oman has launched new development bonds worth OMR 100 million ($259 million) at 4.6% interest per year.



The five-year bonds are open for subscription starting today, April 22 to April 28, 2025. An auction will also be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the Central Bank of Oman has confirmed.



The issue date for the 74th government development bonds is on May 1, 2025. The bond offering is open to all investors, residents and non-residents, regardless of their nationality.



Interest on the new bonds will be paid semi-annually, on May 1 and November 1 of every year until maturity on May 1, 2030.



The central bank said the bonds can be used as collateral for loans and can be traded through the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).



