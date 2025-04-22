Gogreen for Agricultural Investment (GGRN) recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 57.396 million in 2024, an annual rise of 28.5% from EGP 44.683 million, the financial indicators showed.

The sales increased by 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 99.688 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 95.249 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.041 last year, higher by 28.5% than EGP 0.032 in 2023.

