DOHA: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced a temporary traffic closure on the G Ring Road in the Doha‑bound direction, between Ras Bu Fontas Interchange and Hamad International Airport Interchange—while the service road remains open—to carry out maintenance works.

In a social media post, Ashghal said the work is done in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

The closure will take place over three consecutive nights according to the following schedule:

•Friday, April 25: 2am– 10am

•Saturday, April 26: 2am– 8am

•Sunday, April 27: 12:00 midnight – 5am

During the closure, motorists heading toward Doha are required to use the parallel service road to reach their destinations, Ashghal said.

