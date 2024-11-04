DOHA: In order to enhance effective participation in the 2024 constitutional amendment referendum, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has declared Tuesday, November 5, to be a holiday for all public and private schools, including academic and administrative staff at schools.

Qatar is all set to hold the referendum on constitutional amendments for 2024 on Tuesday with General Referendum Committee completing all necessary procedures for the same.

The General Referendum Committee has called on Qatari citizens aged 18 years and above, both inside and outside the country, to exercise their right to vote on the referendum day.

