DOHA: Qatar Tourism has unveiled the world's most valuable 100-carat diamonds at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE).

Valued at nearly $100 million, these gems mark a special moment in luxury jewellery, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and sustainable sourcing.

The 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), the epitome of luxury and design, opened to a huge crowd at the world-class Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) last Monday.

Celebrating a milestone of opulence and luxury, the exhibition will run for seven days from February 5 with the participation of over 500 brands from 10 countries.

