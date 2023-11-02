Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is set to host a film series entitled “Voices from Palestine,” from November 2 to 9, creating a platform for audiences to immerse themselves in the stories, struggles, and unwavering resilience of the Palestinian people, as captured by their own talented filmmakers.

The series will be held at Katara Building 16, Drama Theatre. DFI expressed their commitment to showcasing the strength of the Palestinian narrative. “This November, we come together in solemn solidarity to bear witness to the stories, the struggles and the indomitable spirit of the Palestinian people through the lens of their own filmmakers.”

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, said: “As the human conscience of the world continues to be shocked by the suffering of the Palestinian people, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“In this most challenging time when their voices are being distorted and censored, we believe that fair representation of their narratives is crucial. Voices from Palestine presents the stories, the struggles, and the indomitable spirit of the Palestinian people through the lens of their own filmmakers. These are more than stories — they are a cry for justice, a call for acknowledgement, and a means to preserve the narratives of a people struggling to survive the unspeakable.”

“Since its inception, DFI has championed voices from underrepresented communities around the world to balance narratives in the world of storytelling. Amplifying Palestinian voices has always been central to our work and we remain committed to their authentic representation and the accurate portrayal of their experiences and humanity.

“There is gross injustice of incredible proportions, and we must continue to act as a catalyst for their unfiltered stories to be heard, recognised and respected. Now is the time for us to stand together in solidarity as a community united for justice, peace and humanity, in unwavering support of a free Palestine.”

The series lineup includes a diverse selection of films that encapsulate the Palestinian experience, with a total of nine films to be screened. From Elia Suleiman’s hauntingly beautiful The Time That Remains to Little Palestine: Diary of a Siege by Abdallah Al Khatib.

The film screenings will begin on November 2 with Elia Suleiman’s The Time That Remains and continue throughout the week. On November 3, My Love Awaits Me by the Sea, by Mais Darwazah, and Divine Intervention, by Elia Suleiman will be screened; November 4, 3000 Nights, by Mai Masri and The Roof by Kamal Aljafari; November 5, Dégradé by Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser; November 6, Little Palestine: Diary of a Siege, by Abdallah Al Khatib; November 7, 200 Meters, by Ameen Nayfeh; November 8, Wajib, by Annemarie Jacir

The final day, November 9, will feature a special screening of 200 Meters as part of DFI’s inclusive screening. Following each screening, audiences will have the opportunity to engage in question and answer sessions with the respective filmmakers.

The film series aims to inspire solidarity and advocacy for peace and justice, encouraging steadfast support for Palestinian voices. The DFI said, “In the face of adversity, we invite you to join us as a community, as advocates for peace, justice, and steadfast supporters of Palestinian voices. Your participation is a powerful act of solidarity and a step towards a brighter future where every voice is heard.”

Tickets for the “Voices from Palestine” film series are free but require reservations, which can be made through DFI’s official website, dohafilminstitute.com.

