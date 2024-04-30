ABU DHABI - The UAE Marine Sports Federation (UMSF), under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al ‎Nahyan, announced the appointment of Ahmed Ali Alsheryani as the new Secretary-General.

The decision aligns with the Federation's goals to solidify and enhance the UAE's reputation and the union's position in various sports arenas while strengthening the national identity.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the appointment, emphasising the importance of keeping pace with the UAE's significant developments in marine sports. He highlighted that the selection of leaders is set to drive growth and advancement in the field.

Alsheryani boasts a distinguished career characterised by strong leadership, strategic vision, and extensive expertise in sports management. He has held leadership roles at prominent organisations, including the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Emaar, Emirates Airline, wasl Properties, and Emirates NBD.

Alsheryani expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the Federation's mission, which involves developing modern marine sports, reviving maritime heritage, and raising societal awareness about their importance.

He said, “We bear a significant responsibility in the upcoming phase, and we are determined to cultivate and enhance marine sports leadership across all age groups while promoting women’s participation in all maritime sports activities. We look forward to achieving excellence and distinction for local marine sports globally."