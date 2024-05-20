RIYADH — In a monumental showdown dubbed the "Ring of Fire" in Riyadh, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious over British heavyweight Tyson Fury, claiming the undisputed world heavyweight championship.



The match, a highlight of the Riyadh Season, was attended by prominent figures including Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, and Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.



Usyk, who maintained his undefeated record, won the bout by a split decision, now holding all four major boxing belts - WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO.



The event began with the national anthems of Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Britain, setting the stage for a historic evening. American rapper JID also performed, adding to the night's entertainment.



The fight saw both boxers start cautiously, exchanging punches with increasing intensity. Usyk's strategy shifted in the eighth round with a powerful assault, nearly knocking Fury down in the tenth. The final round was tense, but Usyk's performance swayed the judges, securing his title with a split decision.



The event also featured several undercard fights, including victories for Swedish cruiserweight Robin Siroan Safar, Ukrainian Daniel Lapin, and New Zealander David Nyika, all maintaining their undefeated records. British boxer Isaac Low captured the international featherweight belt, while Musa Aitoma and Agit Kabayel also claimed victories in their respective matches. In the lightweight division, British boxer Mark Chamberlain won the WBC title, and Joe Cordina secured the IBF and IBO featherweight championship. Australian Jay Opetaia reclaimed his IBF cruiserweight world title after defeating Mairis Briedis.



The "Ring of Fire" match and subsequent victories underscore the high level of competition and international collaboration exemplified by Riyadh Season, positioning Saudi Arabia as a burgeoning hub for global sports entertainment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).