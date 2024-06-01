Mike Tyson's upcoming return to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul has been postponed after the former heavyweight champion's recent health scare, organisers said Friday.

Tyson needed medical treatment on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday after complaining of nausea and dizziness.

Fight organisers said in a statement on Friday that medical professionals had recommended Tyson do only minimal training in the coming weeks, forcing the postponement of his July 20 bout in Dallas.