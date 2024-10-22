Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has clinched three prestigious international awards at the 11th edition of Global Free Zones of the Year awards 2024 by fDi Intelligence recognising the most promising free zones.

The accolades showcase HFZA's growing reputation as a top investment destination and business hub in the Middle East, a WAM report said.

HFZA was ranked as the second-best free zone globally in 2024, earning the Global Free Zone of the Year Award. In addition, HFZA received high praise in two key categories: Highly Commended Industrial Free Zone – Middle East and Highly Commended Industrial Free Zone – Globally.

Continued success

These recognitions highlight HFZA's continued success in attracting major international investors and companies across various sectors, solidifying its position as a leading business hub in the Middle East and beyond.

These awards also reaffirm HFZ's commitment to fostering a competitive investment environment, enhancing its regional and international standing, and driving economic growth.

The 11th edition of Global Free Zones of the Year awards 2024 saw participation from over 65 free zones worldwide. Key evaluation criteria included logistics service quality, industrial sector support, growth in leased space, digital infrastructure, and an increasing number of investors and companies. The awards also took into account strategy, innovation, governance, and overall performance indicators.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, said: “We are deeply proud to receive these three prestigious international awards from fDi Intelligence, which reflect HFZA’s commitment to excellence and innovation. These accolades are a testament to our strenuous efforts to build on our successes and remain at the forefront of global business hubs. Our achievements are guided by the wise vision and forward-thinking leadership of HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His continuous support and directives to develop free zones play a fundamental role in promoting Sharjah's sustainable economic growth and strengthening the UAE's global competitiveness, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals."

Key players

Al Mazrouei said: “The awards won by the Free Zone show the growing global recognition of Sharjah and its free zones as key players in the industrial world and leading destinations for specialised heavy industries. As one of the largest industrial free zones in the country, Hamriyah Free Zone is home to more than 180 companies operating in this sector. We offer a wide range of industrial lands equipped with modern facilities, alongside services and benefits that meet international standards, creating an attractive investment environment."

"We will spare no effort to meet investors’ expectations with high efficiency, diversify the economy, and attract high-quality investments in line with Sharjah’s strategic visions and future industrial plans. At HFZA, we're committed to keeping up with innovation and excellence, constantly improving our services to match the best international practices,” Al Mazrouei added.

