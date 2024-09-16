KUWAIT CITY, Sept 15: The Football Association Board of Directors has announced the resignation of its entire board, led by acting chairman Haif Al-Mutairi, vice chairman Ahmed Aqla, and board members Mansour Pasha, Jamal Al-Otaibi, and Fatima Hayat. This decision follows the resignation of board member Abdulaziz Al-Samhan, who had stepped down earlier after presenting the findings of an investigation into the recent national team match against Iraq.

The resignation has been formally submitted to the acting Secretary General, Dr. Saleh Al-Majroub. He is expected to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Federation’s General Assembly to approve the resignation and appoint a temporary committee to oversee the Federation’s operations during the interim period.

Sources suggest that this temporary committee will manage the Federation for one year before organizing new elections.

