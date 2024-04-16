Today marks the beginning of the Kuwait ice hockey team’s journey in the Men’s World Cup (2024) fourth level, as they take on the Malaysian national team at the Bayan Ice Rink at 6:00 pm.



The Kuwait-Malaysia matchup will be preceded by a game between Mongolia and Indonesia at 2:00 pm. The official opening ceremony of the tournament, under the patronage of the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Daoud Marafi, will commence at 5: 00 pm. Marafi will participate in the opening ceremony alongside Baraem Kuwait Hockey School, and the event will also feature a parade of participating teams.



Over four days, the tournament will unfold under the comprehensive technical, arbitration, and organizational supervision of the International Federation of the Game. It holds significant importance as the victorious team earns qualification to the third level in this global tournament.



Preparation for the tournament saw the Kuwaiti national team undergo a rigorous training camp in Dubai, supplemented by intense preparations and friendly matches against professional teams during the UAE camp.



Khaled Al-Mutairi, Vice President of the Winter Games Club, highlighted the tireless efforts of the tournament’s organizing committee, led by Fuhaid Al-Ajmi, in completing all logistical arrangements with professionalism and garnering approval from the overseeing International Federation.



Al-Mutairi emphasized the Winter Games Club’s commitment to preparing the hockey team to the highest standards through comprehensive training camps and challenging friendly matches. He acknowledged the formidable competition from other Asian teams and called upon the Kuwaiti public to rally behind Al-Azraq in their global quest, especially considering the special provisions made for families by the organizing committee.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

