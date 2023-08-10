KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Club’s primary team faced defeat in their initial test match during their ongoing training camp in Manama against the Saudi Gulf team, concluding with a score of 29-30.

This training camp serves as preparation for their participation in the 38th Arab Club Championship, known as the “Saudi Super Cup Qualifiers 2023.” The championship is set to take place in Qatif from January 16th to 27th and will be hosted by Saudi Al-Huda Club.

In the tournament draw, Kuwait team was placed in the first group alongside Egypt’s National Bank, UAE’s Al-Jazira, Iraq’s crowd, and Saudi Arabia’s Mudar. The second group includes Saudi host Al-Huda, Kuwait’s Al-Arabi Al-Kuwaiti, Algeria’s Ain Al-Touta, Egypt’s Zamalek, and Yemen’s torch.

The team features professional players such as Dean, Frankis Marzo, and Angel Hernandez, with the addition of Brazilian player Vinicius in the center position. The team is committed to executing the plans and tactics outlined by Brazilian coach Oliveira during these friendly matches, aiming to enhance player skills and ensure successful application in official matches.

Director of Handball at Kuwait Club and head of the delegation, Sameh Al-Hajri, emphasized the significance of the training camp’s success beyond the match result. The players are dedicated to adhering to the training and rest schedules while expressing confidence that “Abyad” will compete robustly for the championship title.

Al-Hajri extended gratitude to the Kuwait Club’s Chairman and Board of Directors for their unwavering support and efforts to overcome obstacles faced by the team. Their commitment has significantly contributed to the team’s progress and performance.