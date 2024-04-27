UAE -The Abu Dhabi Sports Council 2 Team, captained by professional England’s John Parry won the curtain raiser Pro-Am at the UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Golf Club.

A total of 22 teams competed in the 18 hole event with teams comprising one professional and three amateurs.

The winners shot a score was 42 under par to prevail by one shot from a three way tie for second.

Parry, currently fourth in the Challenge Tour Race to Mallorca Rankings, was joined at the top of the podium by his amateur partners - Martijn Wiekemp (6), Stephen Hamilton (14) and Leo Fiorvanti (10).

In the shotgun start event they won with nines of 20 and 22.

In a packed leaderboard the tied second place was decided on a card countback with the Emirates Golf Federation 2 Team winning on the last six holes.

This was an invited team by the EGF to The Senior Champions Tour to allocate to their leading players in their season long TSCT Order of Merit.

The team captained by professional Shergo Al Kurdi (Jordan) consisted of Stamen Stantchev (18), John Eun (2), and co-founder of TSCT Vijay Vasu (9).

Third place went to the ARENA 5 Team captained by David Horsey (Eng) and fourth place to the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club 5 Team led by Kristoffer Broberg (Swe).

Results

Team Abu Dhabi Sports Council 2 – J. Parry (Eng) 42 under par.

Team EGF 2 – S. Al Kurdi (Jor) 41 under par.

Team ARENA 5 – D. Horsey (Eng) 41 under par.

Team Saadiyat Beach Golf Club 5 – K. Broberg (Swe) 41 under par.

