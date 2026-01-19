ABU DHABI: UAE esports is experiencing an unprecedented growth phase driven by the UAE Esports Federation’s strategic vision, resulting in expanded participation and significant international success.

Moving forward, the Federation aims to build an integrated professional ecosystem to nurture national talent and align with the UAE’s broader digital and creative economy goals.

A defining milestone was Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Games of the Future 2025 (GOTF 2025), which showcased the nation’s ability to stage world-class events merging physical and digital "phygital" sports. The national team’s participation in eight disciplines during the Games highlighted the success of recent development programs and enhanced technical readiness.

Recognising phygital sports as a central pillar of its future strategy, the UAE Esports Federation recently became the 100th member of the Global Phygital Network, further cementing the UAE’s international standing.

Federation Secretary-General Saeed Ali Al Taher noted that these achievements, including the success of the UAE Esports League, reflect a comprehensive commitment to sustainable growth.

By engaging hundreds of players across dozens of domestic teams, the Federation has successfully established a clear pathway from local competition to the global stage, ensuring the UAE remains a leader in the evolving landscape of electronic and phygital sports.