Kuwait, represented by Special Olympics Kuwait, actively participated in the regional conference of the newly formed Leadership Players Council in Cairo, alongside 10 Arab countries.



The Kuwaiti delegation, led by player Abdullah Al-Mutairi and accompanied by coach Ayman Yaqoub, engaged in various conference activities, including workshops and lectures on leadership, global speaking, anti-bullying training, and personal protection. A health day was also organized, featuring insightful lectures on nutrition, physical fitness, and mental health.



The recently established Regional Leaders Player Input Council, spanning the 2024-2027 cycle, consists of 10 players—5 males and 5 females. Each program is represented by a captain aged 21 years and above, accompanied by a mentor aged 25 years and above.



Hoda Al-Khalidi, Vice Chairman of the Kuwaiti Special Olympics Board of Directors, emphasized the program’s significance in enhancing the capabilities and skills of individuals with disabilities. The initiative aims to boost their confidence, foster self-reliance and leadership, and provide a platform for discussing and addressing their various issues. Al-Khalidi highlighted the Special Olympics’ keen attention to this program, underscoring its success, particularly through player Maryam Dhiab. Dhiab was chosen as the official spokesperson for the Special Olympics in the Middle East and North Africa, successfully representing individuals with mental disabilities on regional and global platforms over the past five years.

