Kuwait Shooting Sport Club (KSSC) announced Wednesday that Kuwaiti shooter Khaled Al- Mudhaf has qualified to the World Championship Final in Men’s Trap competition which will be organized by The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The qualification comes as Al-Mudhaf is ranked 7th in the world in his category in addition to his achievements in continental and international events, Al-Mudhaf said in a statement today. He added that he is preparing for this championship which will be held next November expressing his honor to represent Kuwait and be among the world best 12 shooters.

Al-mudhaf pointed that the upcoming international and continental competition will be significant since it qualifies for the Olympic Games (Paris 2024) affirming that he will put great effort to achieve best result in the World Championship. The shooter praised the ongoing support by his peers in Kuwait international shooting team (KSSC) president Duaij AL-Otaibi and thanked his Italian coach in lifting up his performance. (KUNA)

