Kuwait demonstrated a commendable performance in the recently concluded Arab Women’s Club Games held in the Emirate of Sharjah, securing a total of 17 medals. The achievements comprised two gold medals, six silver medals, and nine bronze medals, a testament to the prowess of Kuwaiti athletes.



Participating clubs such as the Al Fattat Club, Salwa Al-Sabah Club, and the Kuwait Shooting Club contributed significantly to this success. Notably, the shooting discipline earned four medals, strength events garnered five medals, karate secured five medals, while table tennis, archery, and volleyball each clinched one medal.



The accomplishment was the result of dedicated and organized efforts by the participating clubs, technical and administrative staff, and the athletes themselves, despite facing financial constraints. The absence of sufficient financial support, which could have further enhanced the teams’ preparation, did not hinder their determination.



The moral backing provided by women’s sports officials played a pivotal role in motivating the athletes. Figures such as Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Salwa Al-Sabah Club, and Fatima Hayat, a member of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, actively attended and supported the players during the events.



Fatima Hayat emphasized the potential of Kuwaiti women’s sports champions to secure titles and stand atop podiums with proper financial backing and preparation. She lauded the achievements of the female athletes at the Arab Women’s Club Games, attributing their success to the ongoing support from His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who fervently endorses and champions women’s sports across various platforms.



Hayat expressed optimism about the future development of women’s sports in Kuwait, despite the limited number of women’s clubs, currently numbering only three. Despite this constraint, the Salwa Al-Sabah volleyball team’s commendable performance, reaching the final match against Sporting Al-Masry from a league of 20 clubs, underscores the resilience and potential of women’s sports in Kuwait.

