Social media
INSURANCE

Al Rajhi Takaful’s profits fall 54% in 2021

Al Rajhi Takaful’s profits fall 54% in 2021
Al Rajhi Takaful’s profits fall 54% in 2021
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s

Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s
Sukuk issuance to further decline in 2022: Moody’s
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Indonesia raises $431mln via Islamic bond auction, plans additional sale

Indonesia raises $431mln via Islamic bond auction, plans additional sale\n
Indonesia raises $431mln via Islamic bond auction, plans additional sale\n
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Oman's Munz Islamic Banking pioneers digital banking with CIB features

Oman's Munz Islamic Banking pioneers digital banking with CIB features\n
Oman's Munz Islamic Banking pioneers digital banking with CIB features\n
FUNDS

Saudi's Jadwa launches $83.1mln real estate fund

Saudi's Jadwa launches $83.1mln real estate fund\n
Saudi's Jadwa launches $83.1mln real estate fund\n
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022\n
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022\n
LIFE

Arab women entrepreneurs defy odds with leap into sportswear

Arab women entrepreneurs defy odds with leap into sportswear
Arab women entrepreneurs defy odds with leap into sportswear

ISLAMIC FINANCE

ISLAMIC FINANCE

AFS, Aafaq Islamic Finance partner to support Fintech startups

AFS, Aafaq Islamic Finance partner to support Fintech startups
AFS, Aafaq Islamic Finance partner to support Fintech startups
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133mln Shariah-compliant financing

Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133mln Shariah-compliant financing
Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133mln Shariah-compliant financing
SUKUK

Islamic banking in Egypt amounts to EGP 429bln in 2021: Eifa

Islamic banking in Egypt amounts to EGP 429bln in 2021: Eifa
Islamic banking in Egypt amounts to EGP 429bln in 2021: Eifa
M&A

Islamic insurance firms Dar Al Takaful, Watania agree on potential merger

Islamic insurance firms Dar Al Takaful, Watania agree on potential merger\n
Islamic insurance firms Dar Al Takaful, Watania agree on potential merger\n

ISLAMIC BUSINESS

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Saudi IT firm MIS secures $453mln Shariah-compliant loan for operations

Saudi IT firm MIS secures $453mln Shariah-compliant loan for operations\n
Saudi IT firm MIS secures $453mln Shariah-compliant loan for operations\n
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Egypt's Palm Hills gets ready for $20mln sukuk program within 2 weeks

Egypt's Palm Hills gets ready for $20mln sukuk program within 2 weeks\n
Egypt's Palm Hills gets ready for $20mln sukuk program within 2 weeks\n
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Alkhabeer Capital appoints Chairman

Alkhabeer Capital appoints Chairman\n
Alkhabeer Capital appoints Chairman\n
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Alizz Islamic Bank offers new savings account

Alizz Islamic Bank offers new savings account
Alizz Islamic Bank offers new savings account

MORE ON ISLAMIC ECONOMY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Faisal Islamic Bank Egypt to launch 4 digital branches

EQUITIES

Sharjah Islamic Bank increases foreign ownership of shares to 40%

ISLAMIC FINANCE

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227mln

LIFE

Indonesia optimistic of halal ecosystem driving the national economy

EDUCATION

Oman's Bank Nizwa becomes first Islamic bank to address inclusion in education system

BONDS

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

INVESTMENT

ILO Global Forum concludes with renewed commitments to a recovery that puts people first

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Uzbek 'buy now, pay later' Islamic finance start-up raises $1mln funding

INVESTMENT

Solidarity named as partner for IFID forum

Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain